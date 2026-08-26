Chouhan pushes for practical, field-oriented Agriculture research

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday inaugurated the 36th Annual Conference of Vice Chancellors of Agricultural Universities here and said research must move from laboratories to fields and deliver solutions to farmers.



The two-day Conference brings together Vice Chancellors of Agricultural Universities, senior officials of DARE and ICAR, Deputy Directors General, Additional Directors General and senior scientists to deliberate on reforms and priorities for a future-ready agricultural education system.



Addressing the Conference, Chouhan emphasised that the success of agricultural education must be measured not by the number of degrees awarded, but by the knowledge and skills created and the tangible change brought to farmers' lives. He called for reimagining agricultural education to make it practical, technology-driven and closely aligned with farmers' needs.