Research methodology textbook for PG, PhD Ayurveda scholars launched

New Delhi: The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) on Friday unveiled a research methodology textbook for postgraduate and doctoral Ayurveda scholars and launched the Expression of Interest for CCRAS PRAYATNA 2026-27, a flagship initiative to promote scientific writing among young researchers.
The announcements were made during the fifth executive committee meeting of the Council, chaired by Union Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha.
The research methodology textbook, developed under the Ayurved Prabodhini Granthamala series, has been authored by 50 research scientists and faculty members, a statement by the Ayush ministry said.
Prepared in line with the outcome-based dynamic curriculum prescribed by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), it aims to strengthen research methodology, scientific thinking and evidence-based research competencies among MD, MS and PhD scholars.
The Council also launched the Expression of Interest (EoI) for CCRAS PRAYATNA 2026-27, its flagship initiative to promote scientific writing among postgraduate and PhD scholars in Ayurveda, the statement said.
The programme seeks to improve scientific writing and publication skills through structured institution-based workshops, with the official poster of the initiative also being unveiled during the meeting, it said.
The executive committee also launched the CCRAS Digital Ecosystem Dashboard, an integrated platform designed to improve accessibility to the Council's digital resources, enhance transparency and facilitate wider dissemination of research outputs and institutional information.
Addressing the meeting, Kotecha said CCRAS has emerged as a strong pillar of evidence-based Ayurveda research and appreciated its contribution to research, education and public health.
He also congratulated the Council on securing 21 NABH and NABL accreditations across its institutes, establishing the Ayush Diksha platform, undertaking international collaborative research projects and carrying out a large-scale study on anaemia among adolescent girls.
CCRAS Director General Professor (Vaidya) Rabinarayan Acharya said the Council remains committed to building a globally respected, evidence-based Ayurveda research ecosystem.
"The Council's achievements in scientific research, institutional excellence, digital transformation, international collaborations and capacity-building reflect our unwavering commitment to advancing Ayurveda through innovation, quality and scientific validation," he said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.