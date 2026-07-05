Research methodology textbook for PG, PhD Ayurveda scholars launched

New Delhi: The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) on Friday unveiled a research methodology textbook for postgraduate and doctoral Ayurveda scholars and launched the Expression of Interest for CCRAS PRAYATNA 2026-27, a flagship initiative to promote scientific writing among young researchers.

The announcements were made during the fifth executive committee meeting of the Council, chaired by Union Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha.

The research methodology textbook, developed under the Ayurved Prabodhini Granthamala series, has been authored by 50 research scientists and faculty members, a statement by the Ayush ministry said.