Research and agriculture take centre stage as Madhya Pradesh Cabinet clears major institutional grants valued at nearly Rs 48,000 crore

Bhopal, Aug 11 (IANS): The Madhya Pradesh Council of Ministers has approved a series of significant decisions covering road infrastructure, public health, farmers’ welfare and women’s empowerment, with total proposals valued at nearly Rs 48,000 crore.
As a special initiative during the ‘Year of the Farmer,’ the Cabinet approved the permanent lease of 20 hectares of land in Bhaukhedi village, Ichhawar tehsil of Sehore district, for the National Soybean Research Institute.
The land will be used to establish a Krishi Vigyan Kendra to strengthen soybean research and benefit farmers across the state, a press release issued here on Tuesday said.
In a major infrastructure push, the Cabinet cleared Rs 1,757.55 crore for upgrading the 44.830 km Bhopal–Vidisha road (State Highway‑28) from two lanes to four lanes with paved shoulders.
The project, to be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model, will improve connectivity between Bhopal and Vidisha districts, passing through important locations including the Sanchi Stupa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the Tropic of Cancer.
It is expected to accelerate industrial investment and regional development.
Separately, the Cabinet approved the extension of toll collection on the Bhopal Bypass (being upgraded to six lanes) until December 31, 2031, with provision for a further five‑year extension, the press release said.
On the health front, the Cabinet sanctioned substantial funding, including Rs 28,083.47 crore for the National Health Mission and Rs 12,123.81 crore for the Ayushman Bharat scheme, as part of broader approvals to strengthen public healthcare.
For agricultural education, Rs 795.59 crore was approved for the continued operation of Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University over the next five years.
The Cabinet also cleared Rs 918 crore to continue the Forest Department’s scheme of distributing dividends to local labourers and residents through Joint Forest Management Committees up to 2030‑31.
In a move for women’s empowerment, the prize money for the Rani Durgavati State‑Level Award and the Rani Avanti Bai State‑Level Bravery Award was increased to Rs 2 lakh each.
The Cabinet further extended by three months the tenure of the inquiry commission probing the Dewas firecracker factory accident and approved the tabling of MPPSC’s annual reports in the Legislative Assembly, it added.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.