Republic Day 2026 celebrates Vande Mataram’s 150th anniversary with European Guests

New Delhi: The annual celebration of India's Republic Day will acquire a special resonance this year, with the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on January 26 set to centre around the theme marking the 150 years of the national song "Vande Mataram," while showcasing the country's military strength and rich cultural diversity.



Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh outlined a series of activities to highlight the importance of "Vande Mataram". He announced that this year, the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be the Chief Guests for the 2026 Republic Day Parade.

https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/2012363064218452070



A major highlight will be a visual tribute to 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', featuring paintings created in 1923 by artist Tejendra Kumar Mitra, illustrating the song's verses, which will be displayed as view-cutters along Kartavya Path. Pan-India band performances themed around "Vande Mataram" will be organised from January 19 to 26 by the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and other central armed police forces, including performances at Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's ancestral home in West Bengal.