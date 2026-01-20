Republic Day 2026 parade at Kartavya Path to host 10,000 special guests

New Delhi: Approximately 10,000 special guests (including spouses) from different walks of life have been invited to witness the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on January 26, 2026, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.



The guests include those who have carried out exemplary work in income and employment generation, best innovators, researchers & start-ups, Self Help Groups and best performers under key government initiatives. They have been invited with the objective of honouring their contributions to nation-building and increasing Jan Bhagidari in events of national importance, as per the ministry.



These special guests will be prominently seated at Kartavya Path. In addition to the celebrations, arrangements have been made for the special guests to visit the National War Memorial, PM Sangrahalay and other prominent places in Delhi. They will also get an opportunity to interact with the respective Ministers.