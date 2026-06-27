NCERT denies dropping secularism and Preamble from social science syllabus

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Amid a row over the omission of a standalone chapter on the Preamble and explicit references to "secular" and "socialist" in the new Class 9 Social Science textbook, sources in NCERT said reports suggesting these have been dropped are "misleading", arguing the concepts have been redistributed across grades under the revised curriculum.

Some reports highlighted that while the new Class 9 Social Science textbook introduces a section on the Emergency, it no longer contains a separate chapter on the Preamble and does not explicitly explain terms such as "secular" and "socialist", which were part of the previous edition.

