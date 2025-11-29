Report flags rising global backlash against China’s overseas investments

"This perception, whether fair or exaggerated, shapes how the world engages with China and its people. To reverse this trend, China must confront its internal contradictions. It must foster a culture that values integrity, respect, and global citizenship, not just economic success. Civic education, ethical leadership, and genuine international cooperation are essential to rebuilding trust. Until these changes occur, the gap between China's ambitions and its global image will continue to widen," it emphasised.