Report exposes how Pakistan’s sanitation workers face entrenched caste discrimination, unsafe conditions

“Sanitation work in Pakistan exists at the crossroads of caste, class, religion, and gender, forming one of the country’s most entrenched and least acknowledged human rights crises. The people who keep Pakistan’s cities functioning by cleaning streets, unclogging drains, and descending into sewers are treated as expendable. Their labour is indispensable, yet their lives are consistently devalued. For women sanitation workers, the burden is even heavier, shaped by a ‘triple discrimination’ rooted in caste, religion, and gender,” the report detailed.