Replacing MGNREGA with G RAM G masks economic failure

If the PM wanted to fulfil his promise to abolish MGNREGA, it could have been done only by generating enough jobs. Unable to do so over a decade and caught in a quandary, the Modi government has finally decided to palm this vexatious issue off to the states through the new G RAM G legislation that will replace MGNREGA. It is a ploy to forcefully reduce the demand for MGNREGA, since the Modi government has failed to do it naturally. G RAM G achieves this by forcing most states to bear 40 percent of the wage expenditure when they bore none under MGNREGA. This is a huge fiscal burden on the states.

If, in a particular year, the economy is so bad that demand for work soars across the country, the higher financial burden will be shared by the states. On paper, G RAM G continues to guarantee the right to employment. But most states don’t have the money to fulfil this guarantee. They will be forced to artificially reduce the demand for work to avoid paying for it, or they default on their obligation to provide work when demanded, in which case it is no longer a guaranteed safety net. So the Union government gets away with reduced MGNREGA demand and transferring the blame to the states.