Jairam Ramesh hails Dr Radhakrishnan’s legacy on Teachers’ day



"Today is Teachers’ Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice President and second President of India. He was a renowned philosopher, brilliant writer, mesmerising speaker, an impactful diplomat for a short while in the USSR, and a man deeply devoted to the cause of education and institution building. His was the sole portrait to adorn the Rajya Sabha for decades – sadly, not any longer in the new architectural monstrosity - to remind its members of the colossus who presided over the Council of States so effectively for a decade," he said.

Sharing three photographs of Radhakrishnan with prominent leaders, Ramesh added, "Here he is captured in three memorable photographs. One is with newly appointed Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and K. Kamaraj in June 1964. One is from Nov 1964 with Vice President Dr. Zakir Hussain and Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The last is from 1954 with President Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, with whom he shared the warmest personal relationship for decades."



Teachers’ Day is celebrated across India every year on September 5 to honour teachers and recognise their contribution to education and nation-building.



The day marks the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned philosopher, scholar and teacher. His contribution to education and public life is remembered on the occasion.

Teachers’ Day provides an opportunity for students to express their gratitude and respect towards their teachers, who play an important role in imparting knowledge, nurturing talent and shaping the character of students.