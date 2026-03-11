Renowned biochemist and scholar Dr. K. T. Augusti passes away at 93

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Dr. K. T. Augusti, distinguished Professor of Biochemistry, scholar, poet, and public-spirited citizen, passed away at the age of 93. A native of Pala, he earned his M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Biochemistry from BITS Pilani and devoted more than four decades to teaching and research in India and abroad, including at the University of Kerala and the University of Maiduguri, Nigeria.
A pioneer in research on the medicinal properties of garlic and other Allium species, Dr. Augusti published more than 150 scientific papers and guided 14 Ph.D. scholars. In 2020, Stanford University ranked him among the world’s top two percent of scientists in toxicology citations.
He was among the founders of the Kerala Academy of Sciences and played an active role in strengthening the Alumni Association of St. Thomas College, Pala. Deeply committed to public health, he once undertook a hunger strike in Thiruvananthapuram calling for restrictions on smoking in public places.
Even after retirement, his intellectual pursuits remained wide-ranging. He continued to write and publish essays, poetry, and historical reflections with undiminished enthusiasm.
Dr. Augusti is survived by his wife Alice (Karuvelil family, Kadaplamattom); sons Thomas Augustine (retired Chief Manager, Federal Bank), Jose Augustine, New Zealand (former Agriculture Officer), and Dr. Paul Augustine (former Head of Surgical Oncology, RCC, Thiruvananthapuram); daughters-in-law Jiji (Mampilly family, Thrissur), Jasmin (Maret family, Thiruvananthapuram), and Dr. Regi (Olickal family, Bharananganam); and nine grandchildren.