Renovation to begin at Madras University’s iconic ORI building after Rs 19 crore boost

CHENNAI: The iconic Marina Campus of the University of Madras, home to the historic Oriental Research Institute (ORI) building, is set to undergo a major facelift with an allocation of Rs 19 crore sanctioned by the state under the special projects initiative announced in this year’s state budget, reports Binita Jaiswal of The New Indian Express.

In a circular dated October 27, registrar of the University, Rita John has directed all departments functioning from the ORI building to vacate the premises by October 31 to facilitate the commencement of renovation work by the Public Works Department (PWD). The renovation is scheduled to begin in November, and any delay could lead to the reversion of funds to the government, the circular cautioned.

The ORI building houses oriental and Indian languages departments like Arabic, Malayalam, Hindi, Sanskrit. The century-old structure, known for its Indo-Saracenic architecture, has long required restoration to address issues of leakage, weakened walls.

However, the decision to vacate the campus within three days has sparked concerns among faculty members, who claim that the university administration has not provided adequate alternative space for conducting classes and research work.

Some faculty members expressed that relocating within such a short notice could disrupt academic activities, especially the semester examinations scheduled to begin from the first week of November. “We have not been allocated any specific space to conduct classes. Besides, the departments have manuscripts and research materials, where we will keep them,” said a faculty.

Reacting to these concerns, Rita John dismissed allegations of neglect and clarified that the administration had been in consultation with the departments for the past two months. “We have repeatedly requested the heads of departments to vacate the block.

We have addressed all their issues and adequate classrooms are being arranged in the Chepauk campus so that academic work can continue without interruption. Even a room in the new hostel building is allocated where they can keep their documents,” she said.

She also added that the renovation marks a significant step towards preserving the university’s heritage and ensuring the safety and functionality of its buildings. “This project will restore the ORI building to its original architectural grandeur and it is necessary to ensure its longevity. The departments have to adjust just for a year, till completion of the repair work,” she said.

The Marina Campus is one of the oldest university complexes in India, and the upcoming restoration is slated for completion by late 2026.