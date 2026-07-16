Kejriwal to Centre: 'Appoint Sonam Wangchuk as Education Minister'

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Centre, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Extending his support to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the ongoing youth-led protests at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal urged the Central Government to heed the demands of the demonstrators.
"Listen to the youth, the movement, and Sonam Wangchuk; otherwise, three years later, you (Central Government) will meet a 2014-like fate," Kejriwal said while addressing the gathering.
Raising the demand for accountability in the education sector, the former Delhi CM proposed a change in the Union Cabinet.
"I also extend a proposal--Dharmendra Pradhan should resign, and the Prime Minister should make Sonam Wangchuk the Education Minister of the country," he stated. "I suggest to the PM: remove Dharmendra Pradhan and make Sonam Wangchuk the Union Education Minister."
Kejriwal's remarks come amidst heightened protests at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in national competitive examinations and broader concerns regarding educational policy.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court, earlier in the day, directed that Wangchuk's medical condition be clinically monitored daily during his ongoing hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that "the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same.
"The Court also directed that any medical intervention required, based on the opinion of government doctors, be provided without delay. The directions came while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed over concerns regarding Wangchuk's deteriorating health during his prolonged fast.
Appearing for the Centre and the Delhi Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Court that Wangchuk's health was already being monitored daily by government doctors and medical experts and assured the Bench that another medical team could also be deployed if required.
The PIL filed by Rakesh Kumar Sahni sought directions to ensure regular medical monitoring and timely treatment in view of concerns over Wangchuk's health during the prolonged fast.
Wangchuk, an engineer, education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh, entered the 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday.
The protest centres on the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in the 2026 NEET-UG examination and the high-profile paper leak controversy.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.