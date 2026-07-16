Kejriwal to Centre: 'Appoint Sonam Wangchuk as Education Minister'

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Centre, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



Extending his support to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the ongoing youth-led protests at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal urged the Central Government to heed the demands of the demonstrators.

"Listen to the youth, the movement, and Sonam Wangchuk; otherwise, three years later, you (Central Government) will meet a 2014-like fate," Kejriwal said while addressing the gathering.



Raising the demand for accountability in the education sector, the former Delhi CM proposed a change in the Union Cabinet.

"I also extend a proposal--Dharmendra Pradhan should resign, and the Prime Minister should make Sonam Wangchuk the Education Minister of the country," he stated. "I suggest to the PM: remove Dharmendra Pradhan and make Sonam Wangchuk the Union Education Minister."