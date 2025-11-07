Remembering Sir CV Raman: The Scientist who revolutionised Indian Science Education

November 7 marks the birth anniversary of Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, one of India’s most celebrated physicists and a pioneer who reshaped the nation’s scientific and educational landscape.

Born in 1888 in Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu, Raman’s insatiable curiosity about light and sound led him to one of the most important discoveries in modern physics, the Raman Effect.

His work on the scattering of light earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, making him the first Asian to receive the honour in the sciences.