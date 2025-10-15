Remembering APJ Abdul Kalam: Championing education for a better tomorrow

The nation continues to remember Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, India’s former President and the beloved ‘Missile Man,’ not only for his contributions to science and technology but also for his unwavering commitment to education.
Kalam consistently emphasized that education is the foundation for individual dignity and societal progress.
Speaking at the Think Edu Conclave in 2013, he remarked, “Real education enhances the dignity of a human being and increases his or her self-respect. If only the real sense of education could be realised in each individual, the world will be so much a better place to live in.”
This philosophy has inspired educators, policymakers, and students alike to view learning as more than academic achievement; it is a means to empower individuals and nurture responsible citizens.
Throughout his life, Dr Kalam advocated for an education system that fosters curiosity, creativity, and moral values. He often interacted with students across the country, urging them to dream big and use knowledge as a tool for societal development.
His initiatives, including the promotion of science education in rural schools and encouragement of innovation among young minds, continue to resonate in classrooms nationwide.
Experts note that Kalam’s vision for education was not limited to traditional academics but encompassed holistic development—combining knowledge with ethical grounding and social responsibility.
Today, institutions across India celebrate his legacy by incorporating programs that emphasize critical thinking, leadership, and community service, reflecting his belief that education should transform lives beyond examinations and degrees.
As India marks another year of his birth anniversary, educators and students alike are reminded of his enduring message: that real education is a powerful force for personal growth and societal harmony.
Through his words and actions, Dr Kalam left an indelible mark, inspiring generations to see learning as a means to elevate human dignity and create a better world.