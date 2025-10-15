Remembering APJ Abdul Kalam: Championing education for a better tomorrow

The nation continues to remember Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, India’s former President and the beloved ‘Missile Man,’ not only for his contributions to science and technology but also for his unwavering commitment to education.



Kalam consistently emphasized that education is the foundation for individual dignity and societal progress.



Speaking at the Think Edu Conclave in 2013, he remarked, “Real education enhances the dignity of a human being and increases his or her self-respect. If only the real sense of education could be realised in each individual, the world will be so much a better place to live in.”