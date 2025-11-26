Remember vision that laid the bedrock of India's democracy: Kiren Rijiju

Marking the Constitution Day, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday appealed to the public to recommit themselves to the principles of the Constitution.



Recalling the vision of makers of the Constitution, Rijiju wrote on X, "As the nation marks the adoption of our Constitution, we remember the vision that laid the bedrock of India's democracy. On this Constitution Day, let us recommit ourselves to justice, liberty, equality & fraternity, principles that define who we are."



On November 26, 1949, the Indian Constituent Assembly formally adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. The day is marked by the Central government's celebration of the principles of democracy, justice, and equality.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Constitution Day Celebrations at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan today at around 11 AM. This year marks the 76th anniversary of the adoption of its constitution.



The celebrations will see the participation of President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla, Members of Parliament from both Houses, among others, according to a release from the PMO.

