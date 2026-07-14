MoS Margherita lauds India's Physics Olympiad winners

New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Monday extended wishes to the young Indians who bagged gold at the 56th International Physics Olympiad, which took place in Bucaramanga, Colombia.



In a post on X, he lauded their performance and said that their exceptional accomplishment is a testament to the brilliance, perseverance, and scientific temperament of India's Yuva Shakti.

He underlined how it also reflects the growing culture of innovation and research among India's youth.



"Heartiest congratulations to Kanishk Jain, Riddhesh Anant Bendale, Rishit Garg, Shresth Suraiya, and Svarit Joshi for securing Gold Medals at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026 in Bucaramanga, Colombia," Margherita said.



He added, "It is a proud moment for the nation and an inspiring reminder of the immense potential of our youth in advancing scientific excellence and innovation"