First double-decker metro flyover opens at Silk Board in Bengaluru

"All five flyovers are now operational, Commuters can save at least 30 minutes of travel time. Of the five flyovers, Flyover D is the tallest at 28 metres. It is at the fifth level, crossing the existing Hosur flyover, the Yellow Line metro and the double-decker flyover. Despite heavy traffic volumes and confined working space due to existing Rajakaluve on one side and 3 operational flyovers (Hosur flyover, Flyover A & Flyover C) and under construction CSB station (blue line) the team successfully completed all flyovers with precision," said Ambareesh, Project Manager.