Reliance Industrial Infra sees 9.9% YoY profit growth in Q3 FY26

Mumbai: Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL), a group company of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), reported a 9.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY26.



The company said in its results declared on Wednesday that RIIL's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3.01 crore in Q3 FY26, as compared to Rs 2.74 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The improvement in profit came despite largely stable income levels during the quarter.



The company's total income for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 18.48 crore, which was broadly in line with the Rs 18.60 crore reported in Q3 FY25 on a year-on-year basis. The near-flat income indicates stable business activity during the reporting period.