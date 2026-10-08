Rekha Gupta calls for enhanced safety measures at DU North Campus

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to ensure there are enough streetlights and functional CCTV cameras on the Delhi University's North Campus, her office said on Thursday.
Gupta, who visited the campus on Wednesday evening, said, "Campus safety is non-negotiable, and no lapses will be tolerated."
She directed officials to inspect Arts, Law and Science faculties, parking areas and other sensitive parts of the campus, and ensure proper lighting.
During her unannounced visit to the Arts Faculty, Gupta interacted with female students and asked about issues related to their safety, transportation, hostels and colleges, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.
She also enquired about any difficulty faced by them or feeling unsafe while travelling at night.
Gupta took a walk through the campus and identified several dark spots.
She directed officials to identify all dark spots and ensure that they are lit. She also directed officials to prune tree branches and install additional lights wherever needed so that foliage does not obstruct illumination.
The chief minister expressed displeasure after seeing broken and uneven footpaths at several places and ordered that they be fixed.
She also took stock of the CCTV cameras on the campus and asked officials how many of them were in working order and to increase their number if needed.
She asked the students about the presence of PCR vehicles and deployment of women police personnel on the campus during night hours.
She stressed the need for the police and university administration to work in coordination. According to the statement, the chief minister also noticed garbage heaps, which were ordered to be cleared.
The chief minister urged the students to undergo self-defence training and make some time for it.
PWD, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Police officials accompanied her during the visit.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.