Rekha Gupta inaugurates World Bank-supported environment workshop

New Delhi: Reiterating the commitment to build a clean and healthy Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated an Orientation Workshop on 'Clean Air, Healthy Delhi' (Delhi Clean Air Programme) organised by the World Bank and the Environment Department.

In a post on X, she said, “The launch of the seven-year 'Clean Air, Healthy Delhi' (Delhi Clean Air Program) worth Rs 8,300 crore, with the support of the World Bank under the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, is an important step for air pollution control in Delhi.”

She said that through better monitoring, modern technology, coordination among departments, and effective implementation, this programme will give new momentum to pollution control efforts.