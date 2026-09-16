Reject easy pleasures and online betting traps to secure your future, Kashmir IGP tells school students

“As a police officer, my message to you all is never, never say never again. You have all the capabilities, imagination, all the strength, so fight, fight with your desires, fight with your illegitimate wishes, and be hard, be strong. Follow the directions of your teacher, have faith in your teacher, have faith in your parents, and anything that comes very easily, say no to them. Any pleasure that is very, very easy to achieve will take you to the doors of hell,” the IGP said.