Reimagining Vishu in a changing Kerala

A public holiday in Kerala, the day unfolds as a blend of tradition and adaptation. At the heart of Vishu lies the Vishukkani -- the carefully curated first sight of the day, believed to usher in prosperity and good fortune. Traditionally arranged by women of the household, the kani features an image or idol of Lord Krishna, seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, gold ornaments or coins, and a mirror, all placed in a gleaming uruli.