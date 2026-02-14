Regulation moving from focus on entities to focus on their activities, risks: SEBI Chairman

New Delhi: Regulation itself has changed with the market, and it is moving from a framework that focused largely on entities to one that focuses on their activities and risks, said Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday.



While speaking at the ET NOW Global Business Summit, Pandey said, "We are moving from silo oversight to a more coordinated regulatory architecture. We are also moving from static rules to dynamic supervision. The regulatoris role extends beyond regulation. It is about being a market developer. A guardian of integrity. And a protector of investors."

