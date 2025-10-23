Registrations to open on October 30 for IIT Delhi & University of Queensland's Joint PhD

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi), in partnership with the University of Queensland (UQ), will open applications for its joint PhD programme on October 30, 2025. The application window will remain open until January 7, 2026.
The UQ-IITD Research Academy PhD programme enables students to pursue research across both Australia and India, culminating in a joint Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree awarded by both institutions. The programme offers students international research exposure and the opportunity to work under joint supervision from faculty at IIT Delhi and UQ.
Participants will receive a comprehensive funding package that includes a living stipend and UQ tuition fee scholarship for four years. The scholarship also provides a relocation grant to support travel between India and Australia.
Application Process:
Candidates are required to:
Find a suitable research project
Check eligibility criteria
Prepare required documentation
Submit an Expression of Interest (EOI)
Complete and submit the full application
Shortlisted candidates will be announced between January 21 and March 4, 2026. Interviews are scheduled from April 7 to 16, 2026, and selected candidates will receive admission offers from May 18, 2026. The deadline to accept the offer is May 29, 2026.
Scholarship Benefits for Eligible Indian Students:
Monthly stipend of ₹37,000 in Year 1 and ₹42,000 in Years 3 and 4 at IIT Delhi
Additional top-up allowance of ₹10,000 per month
Annual stipend at the UQ rate (AUD $36,400 in 2025) during the research stay at UQ (Year 2)
UQ tuition fee scholarship covering full tuition for the 4-year duration
Relocation grant of AUD $5,200 (2025) for travel from Delhi to Brisbane (Year 2)
Overseas Student Health Cover (single policy) for the research stay in Brisbane
Interested candidates can visit the official website of IIT Delhi for detailed information and application guidelines.