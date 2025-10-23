Registrations to open on October 30 for IIT Delhi & University of Queensland's Joint PhD

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi), in partnership with the University of Queensland (UQ), will open applications for its joint PhD programme on October 30, 2025. The application window will remain open until January 7, 2026.

The UQ-IITD Research Academy PhD programme enables students to pursue research across both Australia and India, culminating in a joint Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree awarded by both institutions. The programme offers students international research exposure and the opportunity to work under joint supervision from faculty at IIT Delhi and UQ.