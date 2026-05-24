DU Admission 2026-27: Registration process underway for PG programmes

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has started the registration process for admission to its two-year postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session, an official statement said.
The application process will continue from May 16 to June 7, the university said, adding that admissions to the programmes will be conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal based solely on Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2026 scores in the relevant test papers.
The university has also introduced an auto-integration feature for candidates' credentials and CUET scores through the DigiLocker/API Setu platform from this year, the statement said.
The integration would provide a uniform authentication mechanism for government services under the Digital India initiative, while strengthening data security and reducing duplication, it said, adding that the step would also strengthen security.
According to the notification, students currently studying in the third or fourth year of their undergraduate courses will be eligible to apply for the two-year master's degree programmes, subject to the fulfilment of programme-specific eligibility criteria.
The university said that from the 2026-27 academic session onwards, it will offer two categories of postgraduate programmes in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) framework, one-year master's programmes and two-year master's degree programmes.
The registration fee for SC, ST and PwBD candidates has been fixed at Rs 100 per programme, and for UR, OBC-NCL and EWS categories, it is Rs 250 per programme.
The notification further advised candidates to refer to the PG bulletin of information and the CSAS-PG, 2026 guidelines for minimum eligibility, programme-specific eligibility, and allocation rules.
DU said applications for one-year postgraduate programmes under the NEP would be invited separately through another portal to be announced later.
Students pursuing four-year bachelor's honours degrees with research or entrepreneurship, and those completing four-year bachelor's degrees with a major in the subject concerned, will be eligible for these programmes, subject to the fulfilment of other conditions, it added.
The university also announced provisions for "mid-entry" and spot admission rounds for candidates who miss the initial application window.
According to the university, "Candidates who failed to apply for CSAS(PG)-2026 within the stipulated time and are desirous of participating in CSAS(PG)-2026 can participate through the Mid-Entry window, by paying a Mid-Entry fee of Rs 1,000 (non-refundable)."
The university also advised candidates to visit the admission website regularly.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.