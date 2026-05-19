Meghalaya govt tells students, youths living outside country to register online for crisis evacuation

Shillong: The Meghalaya government has started an online registration system for students and workers from the state staying abroad, aiming to maintain a central database for quicker assistance and repatriation during emergencies, officials said on Monday.
A notification by the home (political) department urged students and workers from the state residing temporarily abroad to voluntarily register themselves through meghalayaone.gov.in.
Officials said the initiative was prompted by challenges faced during previous emergency situations involving residents stranded in foreign countries.
"The government has observed that there is a significant number of workers and students from Meghalaya employed or pursuing studies abroad in various countries," the notification said.
"At present, the government does not have a central database to keep track of such workers and students residing outside the country. Due to the absence of such records, it becomes extremely difficult for the government to obtain accurate information regarding residents stranded during emergencies such as war, civil unrest, protests, or other disturbances in foreign countries," it added.
The government said the proposed database would help streamline emergency response measures and ensure quicker coordination during crises.
"This database will serve as a crucial reference for facilitating evacuation, repatriation, and the safe return of residents to their homes during emergency situations," it added.
According to the notification, all workers and students planning to travel abroad for studies or employment, as well as those already residing overseas, may submit details, including their contact information, permanent address in Meghalaya, details of parents or guardians, and their address abroad through the portal.
"Although registration is not mandatory, workers and students are encouraged to register themselves and furnish the required details so that the government may extend assistance during emergencies or unforeseen situations," the notification said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.