Regional-language mentoring sessions to support participants of the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced a series of regional-language mentoring sessions for students participating in the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025.

These sessions, held on 24 and 25 October, aim to aid young innovators in refining their ideas and prototypes as part of India’s largest school-level innovation initiative.

Over four half-hour slots, participants will receive guidance in their mother tongues:

24 October, 2:00-2:30 pm: Hindi session

24 October, 3:00-3:30 pm: Malayalam session

25 October, 2:00-2:30 pm: Telugu session

25 October, 3:00-3:30 pm: Tamil session

The Buildathon, targeting students of classes 6 to 12, is organised by the Ministry in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and NITI Aayog.

It invites teams of three to five students from each school to engage in a live innovation challenge, ideating and developing prototypes aligned with one of four national themes: Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local and Samriddh Bharat.

According to the Ministry’s announcement, the mentoring sessions form part of the Buildathon’s support framework. “Regional Language Mentoring Sessions are being organised to guide students on ideation and prototyping, helping young innovators refine their ideas and bring them closer to reality,” the Union Education Ministry said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Buildathon’s main live event took place on 13 October, engaging over one crore students from across India.

Participants must submit their entries by 31 October, with evaluations scheduled thereafter and winners due to be announced in January 2026.

The prize pool stands at Rs 1 crore, covering national, state and district level awards.