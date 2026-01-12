‘Regional AI Impact Conference 2026’ in Lucknow to showcase state’s AI innovations

New Delhi: Showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s AI leadership as an official precursor to the ‘IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026,’ IndiaAI and IT Ministry, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government, are set to host the ‘Regional AI Impact Conference 2026’ in Lucknow on January 12-13, it was announced on Sunday.

The two-day event will showcase cutting-edge deployments of artificial intelligence in governance and public service delivery, and to align state-level initiatives with the ambitions of the IndiaAI Mission, according to an IT Ministry statement.