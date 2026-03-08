Reduced import barriers make newer drugs available in tertiary centres

What measures can be taken by both the government and individuals to prevent cancer?

In India, cancer prevention would require a more coordinated, dual approach, wherein both - the government (at population-level) and an individual (at behavioural level) work together in their respective spheres. With approximately 1.56 million new cancer cases annually, and a lifetime risk of one-in-nine Indians, a substantial proportion of cancers are preventable through risk reduction and early detection.

One-third of cancer cases in Indian men are attributable to tobacco use and further, infection related cancers such as cervical and liver cancer remain significant, highlighting the importance of structured prevention strategies.

At the government level, strong regulatory and public health measures are required like strengthening tobacco control enforcement, higher taxation, plain packaging, strict advertisement bans, and cessation support.

Nationwide roll-out of the three pillars of cervical cancer elimination is needed including expansion of HPV vaccination, screening with clinically validated HPV DNA tests and treatment of positive cases. Policies that promote healthy diets and physical activities, including emphasising the need to prevent the consumption of trans-fat and ultra-processed foods and promote better urban planning for active lifestyle, are also required.

At an individual level people should avoid tobacco/alcohol use in any form. A healthy body weight should be maintained through a healthy and balanced diet, and exercise. They should participate in regular screening drives for breast, cervical and oral cancers, especially high-risk groups. Early medical consultation should be sought for persistent warning signs such as non-healed ulcers, abnormal bleeding, unexplained weight loss and chronic cough.