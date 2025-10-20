Redefining dignity: My journey with ByeByeLota and the DakshWashWell Foundation

When I first began working in the slums of Delhi, I didn’t imagine that a simple bottle and a few inexpensive components could become a symbol of dignity for thousands. But that’s exactly what happened with ByeByeLota — a small idea born out of a big problem.

I remember visiting Shram Vihar, a settlement on the outskirts of New Delhi, and seeing how families struggled with basic sanitation. Women had to walk long distances for water. Children played barefoot near open drains. The lack of clean toilets wasn’t just a matter of inconvenience — it was a matter of survival. That’s when I decided to act.

The birth of ByeByeLota

At its heart, ByeByeLota is a simple, portable sanitation device designed to make hygiene accessible for everyone — regardless of where they live or how much they earn. It’s a small, attachable bidet that fits onto any single-use plastic bottle, providing a clean, water-efficient, and dignified solution for personal sanitation while repurposing plastic.

What makes it special is its ultra–low cost — less than ₹5 to manufacture. By using recycled ABS plastic, we’ve been able to create a lightweight, durable, and sustainable device that anyone can afford. For the price of a cup of tea, ByeByeLota offers a safer, cleaner, and more dignified alternative to unsafe practices still used in many rural and urban areas.

Our design includes adjustable nozzles, leak-proof fittings, with an easily attachable washer, ensuring that it can be used comfortably by people of all ages — from toddlers to the elderly. My goal was never just to create a product, but to create a movement — one that makes sanitation a basic human right, not a privilege.

Taking it to the field

Since its inception, the DakshWashWell Foundation has helped take ByeByeLota from idea to impact. Together with my team, we’ve conducted sanitation workshops, awareness drives, and product distribution events across India. So far, we’ve reached over 13,000 people and distributed nearly 2,000 ByeByeLota prototypes through community initiatives in both rural and urban regions.

At every site, we didn’t just hand out the product — we talked about hygiene, taught handwashing techniques, and demonstrated how small changes in behaviour can save lives. The excitement among the children and the gratitude from families reminded me that impact doesn’t always need to come from massive budgets — sometimes it comes from compassion and persistence.

Recognition and partnerships

Our journey caught the attention of several organisations and public leaders. During a meeting with Shri Parvesh Saheb Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Water Resources, I had the privilege of presenting the ByeByeLota model and discussing its potential to strengthen India’s sanitation efforts.

The Minister was deeply appreciative of the initiative and extended an official Letter of Recommendation (LOR) to the DakshWashWell Foundation — an encouragement that reinforced my belief in youth-led change.

Our first prototypes were funded through Alpina Bathroom Products’ CSR initiative in the RIICO Industrial Area, Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. Their support allowed us to begin mass outreach and build credibility for future collaborations. Moving forward, we plan to partner with NGOs like Goonj, Save the Children India, and WaterAid to expand our reach and hold joint sanitation drives across northern India.

Sustainability and the road ahead

The next phase of ByeByeLota focuses on sustainability and scalability. We’re already working on incorporating USB-powered water motors for urban users — a step that will allow profits from city sales to subsidise free or low-cost distribution in underserved communities, making ByeByeLota a self-sustaining social enterprise.

We’re also sourcing recycled plastic materials through local CSR partners to ensure ByeByeLota remains 100% Made in India, aligning with the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Make in India initiative.

Ultimately, my vision is to scale ByeByeLota in every home, school, and relief camp, similar to sanitary pads— not as a product, but as a symbol of clean living and self-respect.

A new generation of change

For me, ByeByeLota is more than a sanitation tool. It’s a reminder that change doesn’t start in boardrooms or government halls — it starts when a young person refuses to accept things as they are.

If a five-rupee device can give people their dignity back, then innovation isn’t just about technology — it’s about empathy.

I hope that through the DakshWashWell Foundation, we can continue to inspire others to see sanitation not as a challenge, but as an opportunity to build healthier, more equal communities. Because clean hands don’t just save lives — they shape futures.

[Written by Daksh Purti]