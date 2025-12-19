Red waves at Vizag beach go viral on social media

VISAKHAPATNAM: Red-tinged waves were sighted along the RK Beach coast near the Kursura Submarine Museum on Monday night (December 15), prompting curiosity among denizens.

The occurrence was captured on camera by local Instagramer M Gnanesh, whose video later went viral on social media.

Explaining the phenomenon, Dr Ramesh Babu, Head of the Marine Living Resources Department at Andhra University, said the colour change might be linked to natural oceanographic processes involving internal currents and plankton activity.