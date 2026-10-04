The District AIDS Control and Prevention Unit will organise a 5-km 'Red Ribbon Run' for college students in Chitradurga on October 7 as part of the 'Youth for HIV/AIDS' programme.
The run will begin at 6.30 am from Kanaka Circle and pass through Main Circle, the Tourist Bungalow, Madakari Nayaka Circle and Hospital Circle before concluding at Onake Obavva Stadium.
College students aged between 17 and 25 can participate. Participants must carry an identity card issued by their college or a certificate from the college authorities. The winners in the men's and women's categories will qualify to participate in the state-level competition.
Cash prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,500 and Rs 2,500 will be awarded to the first, second and third-place winners respectively in both categories.
Interested students have to register by October 6. For registration and further details, they can contact Ravindra M.L. (9964525258) or Prashanth M.H. (9739394368), the District Programme Officer said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.