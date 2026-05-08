Recruitment now being conducted in transparent manner: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said government recruitment in the state is now being conducted in a transparent manner, with "no scope for recommendation or unethical means" at any stage of the selection process.
The chief minister was addressing an appointment letter distribution programme at the Lok Bhavan, where he distributed appointment letters to 481 selected candidates of the AYUSH Department, Vocational Education and Skill Development Department, and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.
He said the state government has so far provided more than nine lakh government jobs under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mission Rozgar' initiative.
"There was no need for anyone to seek recommendations during the recruitment process. Even after examinations, there was no scope for recommendation or use of unethical means at any level," Adityanath said.
He said the transparent recruitment process reflected the government's "clear intent and policy".
Targeting previous governments, the chief minister alleged that before 2017, recruitments were influenced by "money, caste, religion and region", resulting in exploitation of the deserving youth.
He also praised the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for ensuring accountability and transparency through technology.
The chief minister said this was the fourth appointment letter distribution programme organised by the state government within the last 15 days.
Referring to the state's economic progress, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh had succeeded in tripling its per capita income, annual budget and overall economy. He claimed the state has emerged as the "growth engine" of the national economy and become the leading state in providing government jobs and constructing expressways.
Speaking about employment generation, he said that before 2017, the MSME sector was almost nowhere, but now over three crore people are employed in around 96 lakh MSME units in the state.
The chief minister said that before 2017, people across the country and the world used to view Uttar Pradesh with suspicion and take ten steps back at the mention of it.
"UP was portrayed as a corrupt, hooligan and lawless state; every resident of the state faced an identity crisis. But I am extremely pleased that now, wherever you go, the mere mention of UP brings a bright face and an eager welcome," he said.
He added that more than 4,000 major industries came to UP last year and the number of large industries increased from 14,000 to over 32,000 in the past nine years.
On vocational education, Adityanath said the state is modernising over 150 ITIs in collaboration with Tata Technologies and introducing courses in artificial intelligence (AI), drone technology, cyber security, robotics and 3D printing. He said 272 trained instructors appointed on Thursday would play an important role in preparing skilled manpower for industries.
Speaking about the empowerment of persons with disabilities, the chief minister said every differently abled person possesses talent and only requires the right platform.
He highlighted measures for the empowerment of persons with disabilities (PwDs), including pension schemes, the establishment of two universities for PwDs and the reopening of district rehabilitation centres.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.