Recruitment irregularities: SC seeks CBI's reply on bail plea of ex-Chhattisgarh PSC secretary

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the CBI on a plea filed by a former secretary of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission seeking bail in a case related to alleged irregularities in the recruitment process during 2020-2022.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Mehta was hearing the plea filed by Jeevan Kishor Dhruv, who challenged an August 5 order of the Chhattisgarh High Court denying him bail in the case.

The CBI arrested Dhruv, who was serving as the secretary of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGSC) when the alleged irregularities took place, in September last year.