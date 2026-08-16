Recruitment exam malpractices unacceptable; government should address shortcomings: Jharkhand Governor

Dumka: Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Saturday said malpractices in recruitment tests were unacceptable and the state government should take steps to address shortcomings in the examination system.
His remarks came as the agitation by students demanding reforms in Jharkhand's recruitment examination process entered its 22nd day.
Addressing an event at the Police Lines in Dumka on India's 80th Independence Day, he said question paper leaks undermine the morale and the prospects of students who strive to succeed through hard work and talent.
"Question paper leaks and malpractices of any kind in examinations cannot be accepted. The fairness of education and competitive examinations is a matter closely linked to the future and the trust of our youth," the governor said.
The state government should thoroughly review shortcomings in the examination system and take concrete steps to remove them, Gangwar said while describing Jharkhand's youth as highly talented with strong work ethics.
"Providing employment opportunities that align with their qualifications and capabilities is our priority. Rather than limiting them solely to aspiring for government jobs, we are actively promoting opportunities in the private sector and encouraging self-employment," the governor added.
He said the government was focusing on education, health, women's empowerment, and the welfare of the youth, farmers, and marginalised sections of society.
To uphold the rule of law and ensure robust law and order in the state, the police force is being equipped with modern technology and improved resources, Gangwar told the gathering.
The government is also striving to improve the scope of higher and technical education in the state. A law college is being established in Dumka and a School of Business and Mass Communication in Deoghar, he added.
"I want quality education and an excellent academic environment in Jharkhand, so that students from other states look to study here," the governor said.
Appreciating the 'National Stakeholders Consultation' recently held in New Delhi, Gangwar said 10 memorandums of understanding involving investments worth over Rs 99,000 crore have been signed with major industrial groups under this initiative.
An action plan is being prepared to develop districts in the Santhal Parganas as export hubs, he claimed.
As part of the government's efforts to promote tourism, parks are being constructed at 13 locations under the eco-tourism scheme to provide self-employment and income opportunities to villagers, Gangwar said.
The governor highlighted that the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana' has brought about positive changes in the social and economic standings of women.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.