Recruitment exam malpractice unacceptable: Jharkhand Guv

Dumka (Jharkhand), Aug 15 (PTI): Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Saturday said malpractices in recruitment tests were unacceptable and the state government should take steps to review and address shortcomings in the examination system.
His remarks came at a time when agitation by students demanding reforms in Jharkhand's recruitment examination process entered its 22nd day.
Addressing an event at the Police Lines in Dumka on India's 80th Independence Day, he said question paper leaks undermine the morale and the prospects of students who strive to succeed through hard work and talent.
"Question paper leaks and malpractices of any kind in examinations cannot be accepted. The fairness of education and competitive examinations is a matter closely linked to the future and the trust of our youth," the governor said.
The state government should thoroughly review shortcomings in the examination system and take concrete steps to remove them, Gangwar added.
(PTI)
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