Record surge in NMMS success for Coimbatore corporation schools

COIMBATORE: More than 75 students studying in schools run by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) are expected to qualify for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) for the 2025-26 academic year, reflecting a notable improvement in academic performance among corporation school students.

The corporation currently administers 148 educational institutions across the city, including 17 higher secondary schools, 10 high schools, 37 middle schools, 83 primary schools and one special school. The civic body's education department has been taking several initiatives to enhance the academic abilities of students and motivate them to take part in competitive examinations.