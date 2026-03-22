Record 664 offers mark IIMB’s placement season

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has recorded its largest-ever placement cycle this academic year, with 596 students from different programmes securing 664 offers from 177 organisations.

For the Post Graduate Programme (PGPV) and Post Graduation Programme Business Analytics (PGPBA) class of 2024-26, 45% of offers went to management consulting, followed by 15% in Tech/Product Management and 11% in Investment Banking.

Professor Nishant Kumar Verma, Chairperson, Career Development Services (CDS) and faculty of Production and Operations Management, IIMB, said, “The process have exceeded expectations, both in terms of the number of offers made and the diversity of roles across sectors. Both existing and new relationships have led to favourable outcomes.”

Tapas Ranjan Pati, head of CDS, said, “We witnessed robust participation across sectors such as FMCG, retail, e-commerce, conglomerates, fintech, healthcare, and manufacturing. We would like to highlight Accenture Strategy’s record number of offers”.

Top recruiters by number of offers this year were Accenture (101), Boston Consulting Group (29), Bain and Company (23), EY-Parthenon (23), American Express (15), Kearney (13), and Tata Consultancy Services (11).