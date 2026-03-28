RECHARGE 2026: AR Rahman sets stage ablaze at Rajalakshmi Engineering College fest

Chennai: Rajalakshmi Engineering College at Thandalam in Chennai made history with the resounding success of RECHARGE 2026, a cultural phenomenon that brought together an extraordinary convergence of music, art, and youthful energy. The event witnessed an unprecedented gathering of more than 18,000 students in Day 1, marking a defining moment in the landscape of college culturals in India.

In a truly historic first, globally acclaimed music maestro AR Rahman performed live on a college campus—an iconic milestone that will be remembered for years to come. His electrifying performance elevated RECHARGE 2026 into a landmark cultural spectacle, setting a new benchmark for collegiate events nationwide.

AR Rahman opened with the instrumental Jana gana mana, and took the audience on a journey from the 90s, with Ennavale adi ennavale, and Humma humma, to the 2023 hit Nee singam dhan. Among other songs he performed are Munbe vaa,Yaakkai thiri, Enna solla pogirai, Thalli pogathey, Kun faya kun, Jai ho, and the audience favourite Mustafa musta

The evening unfolded with a stellar lineup of celebrated artists including Shweta Mohan, Rakshita Suresh, Amrutha Suresh, Nakul Abhyankar, Blaaze, Haricharan, Aditya R K, Nitesh Aher, and AR Ameen, each delivering captivating performances that energized and enthralled the audience.

RECHARGE 2026 was envisioned as an immersive fusion of talent and imagination—an electrifying platform where creativity thrived and boundaries dissolved. From legendary icons to emerging voices, every segment of the event was thoughtfully curated to captivate, exhilarate, and amplify the pulse of something truly extraordinary.

Speaking about the cultural event, Mr Abhay Meganathan, Vice Chairman of Rajalakshmi Engineering College, said, “We are immensely proud to have hosted a historic moment not just for our institution, but for college culturals across India. Bringing AR Rahman to perform at our campus reflects our commitment to creating unparalleled opportunities and experiences for our students. RECHARGE 2026 embodies the spirit of innovation, passion, and excellence that defines our institution.”

Following the phenomenal response to Day 1, RECHARGE 2026 continues with an exciting Day 2 lineup featured legendary dance icon Prabhu Deva, along with performances by Saanvee Meghana, Nikki Galrani, Sayyeshaa, Shriya Saran, Anukeerthi Vyas, Samyuktha Shan, and Yashika Anand. In a unique highlight, faculty members of the college will join Prabhu Deva for a special dance performance, alongside the college dance team “Rugged”—students personally trained by him over the past month—promising a powerful and memorable showcase of talent and mentorship.

Mrs Tejshree Abhay Meganathan, Executive Director of Rajalakshmi Engineering College, said, “RECHARGE 2026 is not just a cultural event, but a celebration of the vibrant spirit and talent of our students. At our institution, we believe such initiatives play a vital role in nurturing creativity, confidence, and holistic development.”

With RECHARGE 2026, Rajalakshmi Engineering College has not only redefined the scale and ambition of college culturals but has also set the stage for a new era of experiential campus events in India.