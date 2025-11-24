Rebuilding lost childhoods: KR Raja’s fight for children of incarcerated parents

CHENNAI: The smile didn’t come all at once. It unfolded slowly — hesitant, almost startled — across the face of a ten-year-old girl from a small village near Melur.

Only months earlier, her world had shattered when her mother was murdered by her father. School became impossible; each day felt fragile and uncertain.

Then, after months of battling bureaucracy her grandparents could barely understand, the government’s victim compensation order finally arrived.

For the family, it brought a measure of stability. For the little girl, it meant something far greater — an assurance that tomorrow might be gentler than yesterday.