Reasons why Europe, Canada and the UK are the top priorities for US students in 2025

A shifting set of priorities is reshaping how U.S. students approach study-abroad decisions for 2025. What was once primarily an academic pursuit has evolved into a broader search for safety, stability, and improved quality of life, according to a new report from Acumen and Voyage.
The study finds that rising concerns at home — including gun violence, political division, policy uncertainty, and the high cost of healthcare and education — are prompting more students to consider overseas options as long-term pathways to security and opportunity. Studying abroad is increasingly viewed not just as a cultural enhancement but as a strategic move toward a more predictable and supportive environment.
Acumen and Voyage’s analysis shows that personal well-being and socio-political conditions now hold as much weight as academic factors in students’ decision-making. The report also notes a sharp increase in online conversations about studying abroad following President Trump’s re-election, with political discussions tripling and surpassing financial concerns as a key driver behind students’ choices.
Digital platforms reflect heightened anxiety around domestic issues, from safety to affordability, pushing safety to the forefront of students’ priorities. As a result, interest has surged in destinations seen as safe, stable, and welcoming to international students.
Europe leads as the top preferred region, attracting 33% of U.S. students with its affordability, academic freedom, and democratic stability. Canada follows at 28.8%, boosted by cultural familiarity and proximity to the U.S., while the UK draws 25% of students thanks to its global reputation and shorter degree programs. Australia, favoured for its inclusive environment and post-study opportunities, attracts nearly 10%, and New Zealand, at 3.5%, appeals to those seeking a secure, friendly destination with strong career prospects.
These choices reflect a growing desire for transparent systems, manageable costs, and environments that prioritise student well-being. The report urges international institutions to address these concerns directly through clear pricing, simplified visa processes, reliable work pathways, and robust support services. Tailored recruitment strategies will also be essential, as student motivations vary widely across demographic and geographic groups.
With 76% of U.S. students expressing plans to study abroad in 2025, opportunities for global universities are significant. Institutions that can offer dependable pathways and a sense of safety are positioned to attract the largest share of this shifting cohort.
As students look beyond the U.S. for stability and a better quality of life, the study suggests that the international education landscape may undergo a notable transformation, favouring countries that understand and respond to these evolving priorities.