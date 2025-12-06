Reasons why Europe, Canada and the UK are the top priorities for US students in 2025

A shifting set of priorities is reshaping how U.S. students approach study-abroad decisions for 2025. What was once primarily an academic pursuit has evolved into a broader search for safety, stability, and improved quality of life, according to a new report from Acumen and Voyage.

The study finds that rising concerns at home — including gun violence, political division, policy uncertainty, and the high cost of healthcare and education — are prompting more students to consider overseas options as long-term pathways to security and opportunity. Studying abroad is increasingly viewed not just as a cultural enhancement but as a strategic move toward a more predictable and supportive environment.

Acumen and Voyage’s analysis shows that personal well-being and socio-political conditions now hold as much weight as academic factors in students’ decision-making. The report also notes a sharp increase in online conversations about studying abroad following President Trump’s re-election, with political discussions tripling and surpassing financial concerns as a key driver behind students’ choices.