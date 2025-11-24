"Really nice to see him back on podium again...has got the potential to do big things"

The Indian shuttler won USD 475,000 after winning the Australian Open Super 500 event in Sydney.



He was at his very best during the final against his counterpart. Sen outplayed the 26-year-old Tanaka in a 38-minute contest.



Facing Tanaka, who is the winner of two Super 300 titles this year at Orleans Masters and the US Open, the Indian shuttler displayed superb control, sharp reflexes, and brilliant placement to wrap up the contest without even dropping a single set.



Lakshya, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, had earlier won a Super 300 title at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow in 2024.



After winning the Canada Open in 2024, Sen had a challenging phase this year. The ace shuttler came close to clinching the Hong Kong Super 500 title in September, where he finished runner-up.

