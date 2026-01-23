India–Egypt trade potential up to $30 billion: Egypt’s Ambassador

New Delhi: Egypt's Ambassador to India, Kamel Zayed Kamel Galal, after addressing the press here on Egypt-India bilateral relations, said that the real trade potential between India and Egypt is not less than $30 billion per year, adding that efforts were underway to raise bilateral trade to $12 billion from the current level of $5 billion.

On Thursday, Galal told ANI, "The potential of our relationship, whether in trade or in any other field, is beyond the sky. This is what I'm going to work on during my tenure here. I have an objective of bringing trade to $12 billion, up from $5 billion. I'm much more ambitious than this. I will be working on that because the real potential for our two economies is not less than $30 billion per year."

