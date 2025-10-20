Readymade dresses are passe: Gen Z makes fashion statement with custom-made outfits for Deepavali

Report by Pearson Lenekar SR for The New Indian Express

TIRUCHY: As Deepavali shopping hits its peak, a quiet shift is reshaping the city's fashion map from Thillai Nagar to Palakkarai and West Boulevard Road, where selected men's boutiques are drawing the younger generation and office-goers to prefer personalised fits over readymade outfits.

A few premium studios have added tech-driven touches such as digital measurement logs and virtual trial displays to help customers visualise designs before stitching. An outlet in Thillai Nagar has even introduced an AI-assisted mirror that lets customers preview different styles.

Convenience is another draw. Many of these upgraded shops now stock curated fabrics, starting from linen, rayon and cotton blends to imported prints, allowing customers to choose, design and stitch everything in one place.

The idea appeals especially to young professionals and service-sector employees who value time but also want individuality, often opting for Korean-style cropped trousers, Khurka pants, Cuban-collar shirts, and pastel-toned overshirts that blend casual comfort with a sharp, tailored look.

"I prefer getting my outfits stitched during Deepavali because I can choose styles that work both for the festival and office wear," says S Sanjay, an IT professional from Srirangam.

"The new generation comes with references from Instagram reels, Pinterest and K-dramas. They're ready to spend more money compared to what a readymade outfit costs. Most of our customers are between the age group of 20 to 30 years and are bank staff, IT employees, and entrepreneurs, says J Mohammed Azan, a boutique owner in Thillai Nagar.

Still, the foundation of this modern makeover lies in old-school craftsmanship. Tailors with 10 to 25 years of experience remain the backbone of these studios, though finding them is increasingly difficult.

"The older hands can adapt to any new trend, but they're few now," said M Shabir, a shop owner in Palakkarai. For veteran artisan Abdul Malik (67), who continues his family's trade, the change feels familiar. "People left tailoring for readymade clothes; now they're coming back for comfort and originality. Tailoring never goes out of fashion, it only evolves," he said. While smaller tailoring units see steady festive orders, the well-capitalised boutiques with in-house materials, design tools and skilled labour are turning this Deepavali into one of their busiest seasons ever.