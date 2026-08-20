"Ready for CBI inquiry?": YSRCP chief challenges CM Naidu, Education Minister over APPSC exam, DSC recruitment



Jagan further raised questions over the case of Naveen, an outsourcing employee who was involved in preparing the DSC question paper.

"Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh admitted in the Assembly that Naveen, an outsourcing employee involved in preparing the DSC question paper, secured first rank in the initial merit list. Why was his name later removed and why was a second merit list issued?" he said.

Questioning why Naveen was not given the job despite securing first rank in the first merit list, Jagan said, "If Naveen was not issued a call letter, how could he have appeared for certificate verification?" Jagan asked.

Earlier in the day, Reddy alleged that irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process were clearly evident and accused the state government of refusing to acknowledge the alleged mistakes.