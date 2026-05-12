Re-union: India Inc inching towards collective bargaining?

Shifting perceptions

However, this perception is beginning to change. Workers are recognising that issues such as working hours and work-life balance, fair wages, job security, and employee dignity are not things they can safeguard through individual actions alone, say leaders of labour unions.

“The notion of unions being useless, against development or law-and-order is a result of decades of propaganda and the hegemony of capitalist thought,” says Rahul Das, Secretariat Member of the All India IT & ITeS Employees Union. He alleges that companies and employers helped spread this narrative to prevent workers from unionising. “Companies know that they can’t exploit employees for their labour if they unionise and have a collective voice,” he said.

Attesting this, Suhas Adiga, General Secretary of the Karnataka State IT Employees Union, points to recent developments. “Recently, several states in India, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra, introduced laws that mandated 12-hour shifts for IT employees. Due to strong pushback by our union, the Karnataka government withdrew the guidelines. However, these laws continue to exist in other states where the backlash wasn’t as strong.”