Jabalpur's Aryaman Solanki bags AIR 46, credits re-NEET for success

Jabalpur: Jabalpur student Aryaman Solanki, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 46 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (Undergraduate) 2026, said the re-examination proved to be beneficial for him.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday declared the NEET UG 2026 results, with Aryaman emerging as the state topper from Madhya Pradesh. Ludhiana's Aryan Gupta secured AIR 1, followed by Panshul Bansal from Haryana at AIR 2 and Uplakshya Goyal from Rajasthan at AIR 3.



Speaking to ANI, Aryaman said he was initially disappointed after the cancellation of the first examination, but later accepted it and focused on his preparation.

"When re-NEET was announced, it was a very depressing and sad atmosphere because the May 3 NEET had gone quite well. But then I thought that NEET is for all 22 lakh children, and maybe the true rank or potential had not come out. Re-NEET was the right decision, and because of that, my marks and rank improved significantly," he said.

"When I gave the first exam, after coming out of the exam, I had quite good marks. But as other children's marks were coming out, my rank wouldn't have been as high as it is this time. I mean, it would have been a slightly worse rank. So because of this, re-NEET proved to be quite beneficial for me," he added.