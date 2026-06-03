CBSE re-evaluation portal logs 28,000+ submissions



The development comes amid continued scrutiny of CBSE's digital infrastructure following reports of technical glitches in its post-result services and concerns raised by students regarding discrepancies in answer-sheet evaluation under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

The re-evaluation portal was launched as part of the board's post-result process and follows recent efforts by CBSE to strengthen cybersecurity safeguards surrounding the OnMark platform operated by its service provider.



On Sunday, the board had announced that a team of cybersecurity experts drawn from various government agencies and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) had been deployed to reinforce the platform's security architecture and monitor potential cyber threats.



CBSE has stated that the re-evaluation portal will remain open until midnight on June 6, 2026.