IFS exam AIR 1: Basavaraj from Belagavi tops exam

This was Basavaraj's second attempt and he cleared it with flying happiness. If one has determination, poverty can never become an colours without joining any coaching institute or special training programme. “I succeeded by self-study,'' he added. His father Dhareppa Kempawad said, “We are a small farming family. Despite financial difficulties, we never compromised on our children’s education. I took land on lease and worked hard to educate them. Basavaraj's achievement is a moment of joy for us and our village.”